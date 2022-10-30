Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,759 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 702,470 shares of company stock valued at $63,808,063. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADM. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of ADM opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.