AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 244.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,548 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth $599,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth $270,000.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $19.74 on Friday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%.

