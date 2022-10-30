PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,472 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 722.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 19.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 386.3% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 36,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,250,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,793,000 after purchasing an additional 189,395 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,780,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $135.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.15. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.