AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,924 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.49% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,117,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,976,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,988,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,899,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 687,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,547,000 after acquiring an additional 37,558 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $66.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.87. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.26 and a fifty-two week high of $80.34.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.