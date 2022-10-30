AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBX opened at $28.97 on Friday. ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 7-10 Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.