AE Wealth Management LLC Has $2.92 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,656 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after purchasing an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 15.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,079,000 after purchasing an additional 295,152 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Republic Services Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Republic Services to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

NYSE RSG opened at $133.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.