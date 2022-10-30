AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,805 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,328,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.73. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.38 and a one year high of $55.07.

