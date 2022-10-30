AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,528,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $147.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.53. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $131.72 and a 52-week high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.