AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 15,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 2.7 %

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 in the last ninety days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $181.12 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The company had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.