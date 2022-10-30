AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,288 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.8% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 176,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after buying an additional 36,159 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 48,313 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,276 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.0% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on WBA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.92.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average of $38.88. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

