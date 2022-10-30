AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,206 Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.74% of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MINC. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after buying an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,342,000 after buying an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $48.77.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.