AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AdvanSix worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after purchasing an additional 152,832 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 256,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 64,897 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AdvanSix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASIX opened at $36.93 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 30.85% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $583.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,345.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $105,360 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

