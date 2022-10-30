Assetmark Inc. Acquires 11,485 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 537.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.35.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

Shares of SITC opened at $12.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. SITE Centers Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.