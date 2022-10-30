Assetmark Inc. Purchases 29,055 Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,055 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Braskem were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 10.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 554,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 54,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 160.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 41,461 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 16.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 16.2% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 185,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BAK. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Braskem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Howard Weil downgraded shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Braskem Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Braskem stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Braskem S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $24.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 51.71% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

