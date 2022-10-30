Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

