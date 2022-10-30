Assetmark Inc. Acquires 31,414 Shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,414 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Xperi by 85.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XPER. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of XPER opened at $13.19 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.36.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

