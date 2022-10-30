Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,996 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 76.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.09. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

