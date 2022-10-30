Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,950,000 after buying an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 914,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after buying an additional 187,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 266,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,750,000 after buying an additional 156,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $413.71 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $501.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.98.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

