Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 212.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 7,979 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $511,533.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,899.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,167 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,795. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

