Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TMUS. Cowen upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Trading Up 7.4 %

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $151.00 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $151.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.06. The company has a market cap of $189.36 billion, a PE ratio of 123.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.