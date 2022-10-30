Assetmark Inc. Sells 499 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after buying an additional 3,278,536 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,201,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,428,000 after purchasing an additional 551,573 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,994,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

