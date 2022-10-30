Assetmark Inc. Acquires New Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $51,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 110.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total transaction of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $317.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.89. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.98 and a 1-year high of $317.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.35 by $2.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 84.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MUSA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.25.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

