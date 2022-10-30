Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 230.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,665,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,622,000 after buying an additional 1,162,238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 30.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,688,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,668,000 after buying an additional 389,385 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,584,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 412,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 188,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,895,000.

ALTL stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14.

