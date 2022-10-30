AE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 702.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,714 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 465,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 122,409 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 160,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,201,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGHY opened at $19.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.38. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.