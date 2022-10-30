Assetmark Inc. Sells 778 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Assetmark Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $113.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.04.

