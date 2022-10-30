Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,172,982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,801,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hess by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,363,237 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $574,080,000 after buying an additional 2,669,913 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,818,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Hess by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,680,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,947,000 after buying an additional 1,111,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Hess by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,117,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $440,711,000 after buying an additional 708,225 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $140.47 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $68.32 and a 1 year high of $147.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 25.57%. Hess’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HES. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hess from $134.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

