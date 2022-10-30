Assetmark Inc. Sells 86,234 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,234 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

ESGE opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $42.75.

