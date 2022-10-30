Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 6,244.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,488 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.25. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.