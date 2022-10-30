Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Atlassian by 1,383.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,475.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,049,701.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,982,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 86,140 shares of company stock valued at $17,932,108 in the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEAM opened at $200.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.13 and a 200 day moving average of $217.41. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.54 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.28 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 98.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.56.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

