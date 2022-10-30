DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Holdings Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the second quarter worth approximately $39,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,501,000 after purchasing an additional 735,924 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,104,000 after purchasing an additional 410,211 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 546.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 482,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,929,000 after purchasing an additional 408,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 236.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,410,000 after purchasing an additional 369,381 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of DOCN opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.45. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Insider Activity at DigitalOcean

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,269 shares of company stock valued at $471,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

