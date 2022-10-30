Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,348 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.19% of SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 70,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

GII stock opened at $50.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.15. SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $59.67.

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR FTSE/Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the Macquarie Global Infrastructure 100 Index (the Index). The Index, calculated by FTSE, is designed to reflect the stock performance of companies within the infrastructure industry, principally those engaged in management, ownership and operation of infrastructure and utility assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.