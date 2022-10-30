Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix stock opened at $568.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $649.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42. The stock has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total value of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,887.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock worth $3,394,370. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Equinix to $726.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $833.00 to $674.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.81.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

