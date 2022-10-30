Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 353.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,068 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 775,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,135,000 after buying an additional 141,542 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 16.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 294,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.4% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $1,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 1.8 %

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $58.70 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.