Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Up 3.2 %

LEN stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $62.54 and a 12 month high of $117.54.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lennar from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.43.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.