Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,831 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.0% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 14,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 16.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NTG stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.62.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

