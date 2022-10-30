Wolverine Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,474 Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 100.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 32,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Covetrus

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $110,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,155,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Stock Performance

CVET opened at $20.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Covetrus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.