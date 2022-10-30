Wolverine Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRMUGet Rating) by 96.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364,957 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSR II Meteora Acquisition were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSRMU. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter worth $19,569,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $15,182,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $13,635,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GSR II Meteora Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $10,630,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in GSR II Meteora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,115,000.

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSRMU opened at $10.15 on Friday. GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

About GSR II Meteora Acquisition

GSR II Meteora Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the software, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, mobility, and transportation sectors, as well as companies that help to address environmental, social, and governance related issues.

