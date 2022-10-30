Assetmark Inc. Raises Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 28,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 15,227 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK opened at $38.89 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76.

