Assetmark Inc. Has $992,000 Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,174 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Infosys in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 215.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Investec upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

