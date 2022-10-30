Assetmark Inc. Has $956,000 Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 137.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.42. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.78 and a 52-week high of $72.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $356.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.75 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 31.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

