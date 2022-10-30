Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 4,730 Shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Advanced Merger Partners worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Merger Partners by 439.6% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Merger Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 338.7% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 338,720 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 1,103.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 562,796 shares during the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Merger Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMPI opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82. Advanced Merger Partners, Inc has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

About Advanced Merger Partners

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

