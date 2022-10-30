Assetmark Inc. Sells 3,178 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $346,563,000 after purchasing an additional 170,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $304,779,000 after purchasing an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $97.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.20 and a 200-day moving average of $96.06. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,184.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $340,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,366 shares of company stock worth $15,044,016. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

