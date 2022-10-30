Assetmark Inc. Has $950,000 Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 841.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,359 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Bunge by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG stock opened at $96.76 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

