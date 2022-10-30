Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Position Increased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,167 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,206,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,839,000 after acquiring an additional 99,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,086 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,804,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 96,243 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $11,507,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 693,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 155,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $6.61 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.50%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 447.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDN. StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.