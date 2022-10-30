SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $153.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.