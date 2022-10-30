Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 400 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.3% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 7.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Surgery Partners by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.12. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGRY. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.44.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

