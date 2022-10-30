Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) Stock Position Raised by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP – Get Rating) by 1,784.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.37% of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 672.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 52,723 shares during the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPPP opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $21.05.

About Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

