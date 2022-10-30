Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in KB Home in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 29.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Stock Performance

NYSE KBH opened at $29.41 on Friday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.60.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.17. KB Home had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 7.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.