Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRW – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRW opened at $10.01 on Friday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.