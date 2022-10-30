Wolverine Asset Management LLC Increases Position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRW)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRW – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance
NASDAQ:FRW opened at $10.01 on Friday. PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.86.
PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile
