Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $577,000 Holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) by 399.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,863 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 214,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,967,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

RFI stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.89. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.